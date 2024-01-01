Wolves’ Hwang Hee-chan hits brace to reach 10 goals in Premier League season

Hwang Hee-chan of Wolverhampton Wanderers has reached double figures in goals for the first time in his Premier League career, thanks to a brace against Brentford in an away victory.

Hwang scored in the 14th and 28th minutes to key Wolves’ 4-1 win over Brentford at Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, England, on Wednesday (local time).

Hwang now has 10 goals for the season, the first time he’s had at least 10 goals since his Premier League career began in the 2021-2022 season.

The South Korean also moved into sole possession of sixth place in goals this season, one behind his compatriot for Tottenham Hotspur, Son Heung-min. Hwang is also only the second South Korean player ever, following Son, to score at least 10 goals in a Premier League season.

Both Hwang and Son are expected to be named to the South Korean national team for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup later Thursday in Seoul.

There was a moment of concern for South Korea head coach Jurgen Klinsmann, when Hwang fell to the ground grabbing his lower back during first-half stoppage time and was subbed out of the match in favor of Jean-Ricner Bellegarde.

Despite playing only the opening 45 minutes, Hwang was voted by fans as the Man of the Match.

Both Hwang and his coach Gary O’Neil said the injury wasn’t as serious as initially feared.

“I think it’s not a big injury. It’s OK,” Hwang said. “I’m so happy to score again and so happy to win.”

Only moments after Wolves took the lead with Mario Lemina’s goal in the 13th minute, Hwang jumped on Nathan Collins’ ill-fated backpass and rounded the goalkeeper Mark Flekken to make it a 2-0 match.

Yoane Wissa had the answer for Brentford two minutes later. But then Hwang put his team back up by two goals in the 28th minute. Toti Gomes intercepted a poor clearance by Collins and headed the ball to Hwang, who flicked the ball past defender Ethan Pinnock and fired a low shot into the net for his 10th league goal of the season.