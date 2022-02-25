- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Wolves’ Hwang Hee-chan breaks 4-month scoring drought in loss to Arsenal
Finally healthy, Hwang Hee-chan of Wolverhampton Wanderers has scored for the first time in four months in the Premier League.
The South Korean forward had the team’s lone goal in a 2-1 loss to Arsenal at Emirates Stadium in London on Thursday (local time). It was Hwang’s first goal since he had one against Leeds United on Oct. 23 last year. He now has five goals in 17 matches in his first Premier League season.
Hwang gave Wolves a 1-0 lead just 10 minutes into the away match.
Lurking near the box, Hwang deftly intercepted Gabriel Magalhaes’ ill-advised backpass intended for goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. Hwang got to the ball before Ramsdale and skipped past the keeper before slotting the ball into the empty net from a sharp angle.
Hwang nearly doubled Wolves’ lead in the 47th minute when his right-footed shot from the right side of the six-yard box went through Ramsdale’s wickets but rolled just wide of the far post.
Hwang was taken off in the 75th minute for Pedro Neto.
Arsenal tied things up in the 82nd on Nicolas Pepe’s goal and Jose Sa’s added-time own goal gave Gunners their third straight win.
Wolves are in seventh place on 40 points.