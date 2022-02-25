With election 12 days away, Lee, Yoon neck and neck: surveys

Presidential candidates pose for a photo before their first TV debate at KBS in Seoul on Feb. 3, 2022. From left are Sim Sang-jeung of the Justice Party, Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party, Yoon Suk-yeol of the main opposition People Power Party and Ahn Cheol-soo of the minor opposition People’s Party. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

By age group, Lee won 57 percent of support from voters in their 40s, while Yoon received 58 percent support from those in their 60s, according to the Gallup Korea poll.