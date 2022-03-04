Wildfire destroys homes, prompts thousands to evacuate in eastern county

A fast-spreading wildfire in an eastern coastal county on Friday destroyed a dozen homes, forced thousands to evacuate and threatened a nuclear power plant.

The blaze started on a road near a mountain in Uljin, North Gyeongsang Province, about 330 kilometers southeast of Seoul, at 11:17 a.m. and spread to the vicinity of the mountain peak, according to the Korea Forest Service (KFS).

As of 4 p.m., the fire burned about 500 hectares and destroyed 12 homes while around 3,900 residents in nine villages were evacuated. No casualties were reported.

This photo, provided by the Korea Forest Service, shows a wildfire that broke out in the eastern coastal county of Uljin on March 4, 2022.

The fire even threatened Hanul Nuclear Power Plant in the county. The fire reached the outer fences of the plant’s complex, only 11 kilometers away from the fire’s origin, but was put under control in late afternoon, firefighters said.