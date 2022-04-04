Home   >   More   >   Hot Links   >   Wendy of K-pop girl group Red Velvet tests positive for COVID-19

April 4, 2022

 Wendy of South Korean girl group Red Velvet has tested positive for the coronavirus, her management agency said Saturday.

“Wendy has completed her third COVID-19 vaccination,” SM Entertainment said. “She is currently asymptomatic, and is quarantining in accordance with health authorities’ regulations.”

Seulgi, another member of the five-piece girl group, has been under quarantine since Wednesday. Three other members contracted the virus last month and have fully recovered.

This undated file photo provided by SM Entertainment shows Wendy of South Korean girl group Red Velvet. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

