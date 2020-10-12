Vice FM holds talks with top envoys from India, Russia

First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun (R) stands with Indian Ambassador to South Korea Sripriya Ranganathan at the foreign ministry in Seoul, in this photo provided by the ministry on Oct. 12, 2020. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Choi also met with Russia’s top envoy to Seoul, Andrey Kulik, the same day and expressed hope to improve relations between the two countries by holding regular meetings, including vice ministerial-level strategic talks, according to the ministry.