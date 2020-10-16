Home   >   More   >   Hot Links   >   Upcoming album by Seventeen exceeds 1 mln in presales

Upcoming album by Seventeen exceeds 1 mln in presales

October 16, 2020

 The upcoming special album by K-pop boy band Seventeen has scored more than 1 million preorders ahead of its release next week, the group’s management agency said Friday.

“Presales of ‘Semicolon’ topped 1.1 million as of Friday,” Pledis Entertainment said. “It is expected to become its second million-seller album, following the previous ‘Heng:garae.’”

The 13-member band will release its new special album “Semicolon” on Monday, along with the music video of its title track, “HOME;RUN.”

Sales of its seventh EP, “Heng:garae,” released in June, posted 1.09 million copies in its first week of release, earning the title of “million seller.” Its preorders came to 1.06 million.

If the first-week sales of “Semicolon” match the current presale record, Seventeen will have two albums selling more than 1 million units in a single year, dubbed “double million sellers.”

The promotional image of K-pop boy band Seventeen's upcoming special album "Semicolon" by Pledis Entertainment (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The promotional image of K-pop boy band Seventeen’s upcoming special album “Semicolon” by Pledis Entertainment (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet nike tn pas cher nike tn pas cher nike tn pas cher nike tn pas cher air max pas cher air max pas cher stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet barbour pas cher barbour pas cher barbour pas cher barbour pas cher barbour pas cher nike tn squalo nike air max outlet mcm outlet online moose knuckles outlet happiness outlet happiness outlet shoes