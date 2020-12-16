- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
UN passes N. Korean human rights resolution for 16th consecutive year
The United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday adopted a resolution calling for improvements to human rights conditions in North Korea.
The resolution marks the 16th of its kind since 2005.
The U.N. again condemned “in the strongest terms, the systematic, widespread and gross violations” of human rights by North Korean authorities.
It also expressed “very serious concern” about what it called “persistent reports of torture and sexual and gender-based violence.”
South Korea decided not to co-sponsor the resolution for a second consecutive year amid its efforts to resume inter-Korean dialogue.
The chief of the North’s diplomatic mission to the U.N. had strongly denounced the passage of the resolution by the U.N. committee on Nov. 18, calling it a “cooked-up political slander.”
Kim Song had also warned the adoption of the resolution by the U.N. General Assembly would “constitute a hostile policy aimed at overthrowing our system.”