U.S. reaffirms commitment to complete denuclearization of N. Korea: State Dept.
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun has reaffirmed his country’s continued commitment to the complete denuclearization of North Korea, the State Department said Friday.
Biegun, while meeting with top South Korean officials in Seoul, also confirmed the United States’ commitment to coordinating its denuclearization efforts with South Korea.
“During his meetings with senior ROK officials in Seoul, Deputy Secretary Biegun expressed appreciation for the ROK’s continued partnership in COVID-19 response, discussed how to ensure the U.S.-ROK alliance is prepared to face the challenges of the next 70 years,” the department said in a press release.
ROK stands for South Korea’s official name, the Republic of Korea.
Biegun also “reaffirmed our commitment to continued coordination with the ROK to achieve the complete denuclearization of North Korea,” it added.
The statement came at the end of Biegun’s trip to Seoul, where he met with his South Korean counterparts, including First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun.
He also met with Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha.
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun (2nd from R), South Korea’ First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun (2nd from L) and other officials have dinner at a chicken soup restaurant in Seoul on Dec. 10, 2020, in this photo provided by the foreign ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)