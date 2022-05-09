- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
U.S. looks forward to continued cooperation with S. Korea under Yoon: State Dept.
The United States looks forward to continuing to work with South Korea under President Yoon Suk-yeol in tackling various challenges facing the U.S.-South Korea alliance, a state department spokesperson said Monday.
“The U.S.-ROK Alliance is the linchpin of peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and we look forward to continuing U.S.-ROK cooperation in tackling the most pressing global challenges,” the spokesperson told Yonhap News Agency, asking not to be identified.
ROK stands for the Republic of Korea, South Korea’s official name.
President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol speaks during a disbandment ceremony for his transition team in Seoul on May 6, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)
The remarks come as Yoon is set to be inaugurated on Tuesday (Seoul time), in a ceremony that will also be attended by Douglas Emhoff, husband of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris.
The U.S. second gentleman is heading an eight-member delegation that also includes Labor Secretary Martin Walsh, Rep. Ami Bera (D-CA) and Rep. Marilyn Strickland (D-WA).
Yoon began his five-year term at the start of Tuesday with a briefing from the Joint Chiefs of Staff at an underground bunker at his new presidential office building in Yongsan, Seoul.
His inauguration ceremony is set to be held at 11 a.m. (Seoul time) at the National Assembly Plaza.