- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
U.S. F-22 fighters return home after allied drills canceled due to bad weather
South Korea and the United States canceled a plan to stage combined air drills, involving America’s F-22 stealth fighters, this week due to bad weather, the Air Force here said Wednesday.
The F-22 jets from Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan, returned home earlier in the day. They arrived at Kunsan Air Base in Gunsan, 275 kilometers south of Seoul, earlier this week for the drills initially set for Thursday.
It was their first arrival here for the combined drills in four years.
On Tuesday, the allies conducted air drills, involving America’s F-22 jets and B-52H strategic bombers as well as the South’s F-35As and F-15Ks, southwest of the southern island of Jeju.
The drills came amid tensions caused by the North’s continued missile launches, including that of two medium-range ballistic missiles Sunday.
A U.S. B-52H bomber, F-22 stealth fighters and C-17 aircraft are seen flying for combined air drills with South Korean forces near the Korean Peninsula on Dec. 20, 2022, in this photo released by the Korean Air Force. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)