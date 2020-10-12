U.N. Seoul human rights office to meet brother of S. Korean official killed near sea border

Lee Rae-jin (C), older brother of the South Korean fisheries official killed by North Korea’s military at sea near the western maritime border last month, stands with Reps. Tae Young-ho (L) and Ha Tae-keung of the main opposition People Power Party on Oct. 6, 2020, before visiting the U.N. human rights office in Seoul to call for a fair probe into the incident. (Yonhap)