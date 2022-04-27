TXT to hold first world tour in July

The group composed of five members — Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai — debuted in 2019. It has gained traction with its “The Dream Chapter” and “The Chaos Chapter” series albums. “The Chaos Chapter: Freeze,” its second full-length album released last year, was the only K-pop album ever to appear on the Best Album of the Year lists by British music magazine NME and Rolling Stone in the United States.