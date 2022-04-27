- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
TXT to hold first world tour in July
K-pop boy group Tomorrow X Together (TXT) will hold its first world tour since its debut, the group’s management agency said Tuesday.
The “Act: Love Sick” tour will begin in Seoul on July 2-3 and continue in seven U.S. cities, including Chicago, New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles, until July 23, Big Hit Music said.
More stops could be added later to the tour, it added.
The group composed of five members — Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai — debuted in 2019. It has gained traction with its “The Dream Chapter” and “The Chaos Chapter” series albums. “The Chaos Chapter: Freeze,” its second full-length album released last year, was the only K-pop album ever to appear on the Best Album of the Year lists by British music magazine NME and Rolling Stone in the United States.
The band is set to release its fourth EP titled “minisode 2: Thursday’s Child” on May 9.
This photo provided by Big Hit Music on April 26, 2022, is a promotional poster for Tomorrow X Together’s first-ever world tour. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)