TWS returns with album amplifying its refreshing, boyish charm

K-pop rookie group TWS, already celebrated for its bright vocals, is back with a new album that enhances its refreshing musical style.

The boy group’s second EP, “Summer Beat!” was released Monday, showcasing the joy and excitement of deepening relationships after the initial “first encounters” from the previous album.

“We aimed to capture the excitement we feel when the six members are together, expressing a slightly sportier and more dramatic refreshing feeling compared to our first album,” member Jihoon said of the new album during a media showcase in Seoul.

Youngjae added the unexpected success of the previous album motivated the group to work diligently on the new release.

K-pop boy group TWS poses for the camera during a media showcase for its second EP, “Summer Beat!” in Seoul on June 24, 2024. (Yonhap)

The sextet became a sensation in the music scene upon its debut in January with its debut EP, “Sparking Blue,” fronted by “Plot Twist.”

After topping major domestic music charts upon its release, the song, which captures the thrill of unexpected encounters in a school setting, remains high on the charts as of Monday.

The physical album has also sold more than 500,000 copies, based on figures from Circle Chart, a leading local album sales tracker.

“It was unbelievable and very surprising,” Youngjae recalled of the album’s success. “We are sincerely grateful that so many people continue to love our music,” he said. “I spent a lot of time discussing with my bandmates how we could showcase the various sides of TWS.”

K-pop boy group TWS performs the lead track from its second EP, “Summer Beat!” during a media showcase for the album in Seoul on June 24, 2024. (Yonhap)

“Summer Beat!” contains six tracks led by “If I were a ‘S’ please be my ‘N’,” a summery song that highlights the boy group’s bright and refreshing musical style.

While retaining the essence of its signature “boyhood pop” genre, characterized by lyrics that evoke boyhood sentiments and refreshing melodies, TWS also ventured into various genres, such as rock, boom bap and Jersey club beats in the new album.

“We practiced hard to express songs of any genre in TWS’s unique color. It’s great that we can show a new side of ourselves,” Dohoon said.

“We challenged many genres that we hadn’t tried in our first EP. There were challenges, but we worked hard, considering it an opportunity to move forward,” Youngjae added.

The band described the main track as a hybrid pop genre with a funky rhythm and vibrant synth sounds, perfectly capturing the essence of its summer moments.

The song likens the relationship of “us” to the magnetic attraction between the north and south poles, singing about the delightful anticipation of discovering why opposites attract.

The second album has already surpassed 500,000 pre-orders, indicating another potential hit for the group.

The members expressed hope that they have grown further from who they were when releasing their first album, promising to be a steadfast group with the launch of the second EP.