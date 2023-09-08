TWICE’s Jihyo to drop English version of ‘Killin’ Me Good’

Jihyo, a member of K-pop girl group TWICE, will release the English-language version of “Killin’ Me Good,” the main track off her first solo album released last month, next week, her agency said Friday.

The new version will be unveiled worldwide at 1 p.m. (Korean time) next Friday, JYP Entertainment said.

Released on Aug. 18, the album, “Zone,” sold more than 53,000 copies in the first week of its release, a record for an EP by a K-pop female soloist, based on data from Hanteo Chart, which tracks sales of physical albums.

“Zone” has also reached 14th on the Billboard 200 main albums chart.