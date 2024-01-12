TWICE drops new single ‘I Got You’

K-pop girl group TWICE will unveil a new single, “I Got You,” and resume its world tour Friday, the group’s agency said Friday.

The song set to be released at 2 p.m. will be included in “With YOU-th,” the band’s 13th EP due out Feb. 23, according to JYP Entertainment.

“I Got You” will be the latest song from the group in about a year since “Ready to Be,” its 12th EP released last year.

K-pop girl group TWICE is seen in this promotional image for its new song “I Got You,” provided by JYP Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The prerelease single depicts friendship among the band’s nine members, featuring an ambient sound and vocal harmony resonating with a simple drum pattern, according to the agency.

Timed with the song’s release, TWICE will resume its fifth world tour, “Ready to Be,” in Mexico City on Friday and Saturday.

Having kicked off in April, the tour will also take the group to Sao Paulo on Tuesday and Wednesday, Las Vegas in March and Osaka, Nagai and Kanagawa of Japan in July.