TVXQ to return with 9th studio album

K-pop group TVXQ will make a comeback this month with its ninth full-length album, the group’s agency said Monday.

The album, titled “20&2,” will be put out on Dec. 26, according to SM Entertainment.

It marks the duo’s first release in about five years since “New Chapter #2: The Truth of Love,” its special album released in December 2018.

“20&2″ consists of 10 songs of diverse genres, showcasing TVXQ’s experiences and its envisioned future, according to the agency.

After the album’s release, the group will hold a standalone concert at Inspire Arena on Yeongjong Island in Incheon, some 30 kilometers west of Seoul on Dec. 30-31.