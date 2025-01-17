Trump, Xi holds phone talks on trade, TikTok, other topics ahead of inauguration

Incoming U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday he had “very good” phone talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss trade and other key issues, as he is set to return to the White House next week.

In a social media post, Trump said he had the call, pledging to work with Xi to do “everything possible” to make the world “more peaceful and safe.” He is set to take office on Monday.

“I just spoke to Chairman Xi Jinping of China. The call was a very good one for both China and the U.S.A. It is my expectation that we will solve many problems together, and starting immediately,” he wrote on Truth Social.

“We discussed balancing Trade, Fentanyl, TikTok, and many other subjects. President Xi and I will do everything possible to make the World more peaceful and safe!,” he added.

During the call, Xi expressed his readiness to secure greater progress in bilateral relations “from a new starting point,” according to Beijing’s foreign ministry.

“President Xi pointed out that it is natural for two big countries with different national conditions to have some disagreements,” the ministry said in a release. “The important thing is to respect each other’s core interests and major concerns, and find a proper solution.”

Xi argued that the Taiwan issue concerns “China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the U.S. side needs to approach it “with prudence.”

He portrayed economic ties between the U.S. and China as “essentially mutually beneficial and win-win,” while noting that confrontation and conflict should not be an option for the two countries, according to the ministry.