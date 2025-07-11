Rays’ Kim Ha-seong blasts season’s 1st homer

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Kim Ha-seong has hit his first home run of the season, signaling a full recovery from shoulder surgery he underwent in October.

Kim launched a two-run shot to help his team take a 2-1 comeback lead over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston on Thursday (local time).

The homer, which cleared the venue’s iconic “Green Monster,” marked Kim’s first of the season and underscored his re-emergence as a key offensive contributor for the Rays.

In Thursday’s game, the South Korean infielder had grounded out to shortstop in his first at-bat in the second inning before connecting on his season-opening home run.

Building on that momentum, the Rays extended their lead to 3-1 in the sixth inning, when Junior Caminero belted a solo home run.

However, the Red Sox rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh to take a 4-3 lead, which held the rest of the game.

Kim struck out twice but went 1-for-4 with a home run, extending his hitting streak to four games. He’s now batting .333 (5-for-15) on the season.