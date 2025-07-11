Exports up 9.5 pct during first 10 days of July

South Korea’s exports gained 9.5 percent from a year earlier in the first 10 days of July, data showed Friday.

Outbound shipments reached US$19.4 billion in the July 1-10 period, compared with $17.72 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

The daily average volume of exports advanced 9.5 percent on-year to $2.28 billion.

Imports went up 1.8 percent on-year to $19.99 billion over the cited period, resulting in a trade deficit of $594 million, the data showed.

Containers are stacked at a port in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, on July 7, 2025. (Yonhap)

The rise in exports was driven by strong demand for semiconductors and automobiles.

Exports of chips climbed 12.8 percent from a year earlier to $3.83 billion. Semiconductor exports accounted for 19.7 percent of the country’s total exports in the 10-day period, up 0.6 percentage point from the same period last year.

Automobile exports jumped 13.3 percent on-year to $1.8 billion, while shipments of vessels spiked 134.9 percent to $889 million.

Exports of steel products added 4.1 percent to $1.29 billion, while those of petrochemical products shed 1.9 percent to $1.39 billion.

By destination, exports to China, South Korea’s top trading partner, went up 6.2 percent to $3.74 billion.

Exports to the United States also increased 6.1 percent on-year to $3.43 billion despite Washington’s new tariff measures.

Shipments to the European Union and Vietnam rose 3.6 percent and 2.2 percent on-year, respectively.

In June, exports rose 4.3 percent from a year earlier to $59.8 billion, marking the highest for any June, on the back of strong global demand for semiconductors, government data showed.