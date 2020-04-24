Trump says he rejected S. Korean offer on defense cost-sharing

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he rejected South Korea’s offer on defense cost-sharing because the country is wealthy and should pay “for a big percentage of what we’re doing” there.

“They’ve offered us a certain amount of money and I’ve rejected it,” Trump said at a White House coronavirus press briefing, referring to the stalled negotiations on how to share the cost for the upkeep of about 28,500 American troops stationed in South Korea.

“I just said it’s just, look, you know, we’re doing a tremendous service. We have a wonderful feeling and a wonderful relationship with each other, but we have to be treated equitably and fairly,” Trump said.

A South Korean newspaper reported earlier that the U.S. could consider reducing troop levels in South Korea as a means to pressure Seoul in the defense cost talks.

Trump said the issue is not about troop levels but how much Seoul will be able to pay.

“It’s not a question of reduction,” he said. “It’s a question of will they contribute toward the defense of their own nation.”

An earlier news report said Trump rejected Seoul’s offer to increase its contribution by 13 percent, leaving the two countries at an impasse in negotiations to renew their cost-sharing deal, known as the Special Measures Agreement.