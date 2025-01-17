Trump orders inauguration address to be delivered indoors in Capitol Rotunda due to frigid weather

Incoming U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday he has ordered his inauguration address to be delivered indoors in the Capitol Rotunda in Washington next week due to forecasts of frigid temperatures.

In a social media post, Trump announced that his swearing-in event will take place inside the rotunda on Monday, and Capital One Arena, an indoor site in the U.S. capitol, will open for live viewing of the event.

“I have ordered the Inauguration Address, in addition to prayers and other speeches, to be delivered in the United States Capitol Rotunda, as was used by Ronald Reagan in 1985, also because of very cold weather,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“The various Dignitaries and Guests will be brought into the Capitol. This will be a very beautiful experience for all, and especially for the large TV audience!,” he added.

Noting that the weather with the windchill factor could take temperatures to record lows during the day, Trump said that it is “dangerous” conditions for tens of thousands of law enforcement, first responders, police personnel and even horses, and his supporters.

“It is my obligation to protect the People of our Country but, before we even begin, we have to think of the Inauguration itself,” he said.

All other events, including the “Victory Rally” at Capital One Arena, on Sunday, will remain the same, he said.

“Everyone will be safe, everyone will be happy, and we will, together, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!,” he said.