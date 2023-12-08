Transportation industry sales up 20 pct in 2022 on travel demand surge

Sales of South Korea’s transportation industry rose nearly 20 percent in 2022 driven by a rising demand for travel after the COVID-19 pandemic, data showed Friday.

Sales came to 232.5 trillion won (US$177.66 billion) last year, up 19.8 percent from the previous year, according to the data from Statistics Korea.

The growth came as sales of the air transport sector surged 57.9 percent on-year to 23.4 trillion won as more people took trips as the COVID-19 situation had been stabilized.

Sales of the water transport segment advanced 36.2 percent to 63.4 trillion won, and those of the land transport sector also gained 7.5 percent on-year to 81.9 trillion won last year.

The storage and delivery service sector enjoyed a 13 percent sales jump in 2022.

South Korea had 598,000 transportation companies as of end-2022, up 4.1 percent from a year earlier. Their combined workforce inched up 1.6 percent on-year to 1.34 million, according to the data.