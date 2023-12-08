- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Transportation industry sales up 20 pct in 2022 on travel demand surge
Sales of South Korea’s transportation industry rose nearly 20 percent in 2022 driven by a rising demand for travel after the COVID-19 pandemic, data showed Friday.
Sales came to 232.5 trillion won (US$177.66 billion) last year, up 19.8 percent from the previous year, according to the data from Statistics Korea.
The growth came as sales of the air transport sector surged 57.9 percent on-year to 23.4 trillion won as more people took trips as the COVID-19 situation had been stabilized.
Sales of the water transport segment advanced 36.2 percent to 63.4 trillion won, and those of the land transport sector also gained 7.5 percent on-year to 81.9 trillion won last year.
The storage and delivery service sector enjoyed a 13 percent sales jump in 2022.
South Korea had 598,000 transportation companies as of end-2022, up 4.1 percent from a year earlier. Their combined workforce inched up 1.6 percent on-year to 1.34 million, according to the data.