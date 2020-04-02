Tottenham’s Son Heung-min to begin military training to fulfill exemption requirement

Son returned home from London this past Saturday for what the Spurs said were “personal reasons.” He is still rehabbing from a broken right arm sustained during a Premier League match in February.

Son earned his military exemption by winning the gold medal for South Korea at the 2018 Asian Games. Instead of serving two years in the armed forces like other healthy South Korean males, Son only has to complete his basic training and then complete 544 hours of community service over the next 34 months.