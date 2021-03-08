Tottenham’s Son Heung-min sets Premier League single-season record for goal combinations

Son assisted on Harry Kane’s goal in the 76th minute of a 4-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday (local time).

In this Reuters photo, Son Heung-min (L) and Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur celebrate Kane’s goal during a Premier League match against Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on March 7, 2021. (Yonhap)

The duo have now combined for 14 goals in the 2020-2021 campaign, the most by any pair of teammates in a single season in league history. Son and Kane had been tied with Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton for Blackburn Rovers from the 1994-1995 season.