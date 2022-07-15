Tottenham goalkeeper Lloris cherishes down time with Son, teammates over Korean barbecue

“I think he is a modern defender, capable of playing from the back. He has a great left foot. He can also be strong one-on-one and in the air,” Lloris said of his countryman. “He has to adapt to the intensity of the game in the Premier League. But he is a high-level player and has a great personality. I am sure he will adapt well to the team. He’s the kind of player that’s always going to help the team, by his experience playing at a high level in a club like Barca.”