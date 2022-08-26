Top U.S. diplomat for East Asia policy holds talks with Seoul officials on trade, alliance

The top U.S. diplomat for East Asia policy held a series of talks with South Korean officials in Seoul on Friday on a wide range of topics, including North Korea policy, trade and the bilateral alliance.

Daniel Kritenbrink, the assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, met his South Korean counterpart, Yeo Seung-bae, and then paid courtesy calls on Foreign Minister Park Jin and Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Do-hoon.

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin (R) speaks with Daniel Kritenbrink, the U.S. assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, at his Seoul office on Aug. 26, 2022, in this photo provided by the foreign ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

During the back-to-back talks with the U.S. diplomat, Seoul officials delivered South Korean businesses’ concerns about the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, which gives tax incentives only for electric vehicles built in North America, and other pending issues.