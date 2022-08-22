- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Top S. Korean, Chinese diplomats to attend events marking 30th anniv. of bilateral ties
The top diplomats of South Korea and China plan to attend events celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties in their respective countries later this week, Seoul officials said Monday.
Foreign Minister Park Jin and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, are set to join the ceremonies in Seoul and Beijing, respectively, on Wednesday, the officials said, in an apparent show of their commitment to maintaining close relations between the two countries.
During the events, Park and Wang are likely to read out congratulatory messages from Presidents Yoon Suk-yeol and Xi Jinping, according to the officials.
The anniversary comes as the Yoon administration faces a delicate balancing act between the United States and China amid a hardening rivalry between the two major powers. Yoon took office in May.
On Monday, the Chinese embassy in Seoul hosted a reception to celebrate the anniversary, with the attendance of National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo, Unification Minister Kwon Young-se and other high-level officials.
“South Korea and China are now precious friends who cannot lose each other,” Kim said, adding the two countries should expand strategic communication in areas from economy to the environment, and work together to achieve “peace” and “stability” on the Korean Peninsula and its surrounding region.
Kim also called for close cooperation between the two countries’ parliaments, expressing hope Li Zhanshu, chairman of China’s Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, will pay a visit to Seoul.