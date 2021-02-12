Home   >   News   >   Korea   >   Top diplomats of S. Korea, Russia hold phone talks on bilateral cooperation

Top diplomats of S. Korea, Russia hold phone talks on bilateral cooperation

February 12, 2021

 New Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, held phone talks Friday to discuss peace efforts on the Korean Peninsula, responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues, the foreign ministry said.

Their first talks since Chung’s inauguration earlier this week came as Seoul seeks to ensure international cooperation in resuming dialogue with North Korea and advancing its stalled agenda for lasting peace on the peninsula.

The two sides reaffirmed their will to continue cooperation for progress in Seoul’s peace initiative, and agreed to push for high-level exchanges this year, the ministry said.

“The two ministers affirmed South Korea and Russia as key partners for peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula and in Eurasia,” the ministry said in a press release.

They also agreed to work together to develop Seoul’s initiative for Northeast Asian cooperation on infectious disease control and public health.

Earlier in the day, Chung also held his first phone talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. They stressed close cooperation for the complete denuclearization of the peninsula.

This photo, taken on Feb. 9, 2021, shows Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong attending a Cabinet meeting at the central government complex in Seoul. (Yonhap)

This photo, taken on Feb. 9, 2021, shows Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong attending a Cabinet meeting at the central government complex in Seoul. (Yonhap)

moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet nike tn pas cher nike tn pas cher nike tn pas cher nike tn pas cher air max pas cher air max pas cher stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet barbour pas cher barbour pas cher barbour pas cher barbour pas cher barbour pas cher nike tn squalo nike air max outlet mcm outlet online moose knuckles outlet happiness outlet happiness outlet shoes