- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Top diplomats of S. Korea, Russia hold phone talks on bilateral cooperation
New Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, held phone talks Friday to discuss peace efforts on the Korean Peninsula, responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues, the foreign ministry said.
Their first talks since Chung’s inauguration earlier this week came as Seoul seeks to ensure international cooperation in resuming dialogue with North Korea and advancing its stalled agenda for lasting peace on the peninsula.
The two sides reaffirmed their will to continue cooperation for progress in Seoul’s peace initiative, and agreed to push for high-level exchanges this year, the ministry said.
“The two ministers affirmed South Korea and Russia as key partners for peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula and in Eurasia,” the ministry said in a press release.
They also agreed to work together to develop Seoul’s initiative for Northeast Asian cooperation on infectious disease control and public health.
Earlier in the day, Chung also held his first phone talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. They stressed close cooperation for the complete denuclearization of the peninsula.
This photo, taken on Feb. 9, 2021, shows Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong attending a Cabinet meeting at the central government complex in Seoul. (Yonhap)