Top diplomats of S. Korea, Japan hold talks in Spain

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (L) holds talks with her Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, in Nagoya, Japan, on the sidelines of a foreign ministers’ meeting of G-20 countries on Nov. 23, 2019. (Yonhap)

Should the summit take place, Moon and Abe are expected to discuss ways to improve relations between the two countries that have frayed badly since Tokyo slapped export restrictions against South Korea in connection with a row over wartime forced labor.