Top diplomats of S. Korea, Guinea-Bissau discuss food security, bilateral ties

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin held talks with his counterpart from Guinea-Bissau on Monday during which they discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation in agriculture and other areas.

During the meeting in Seoul, Park and Suzi Carla Barbosa agreed to closely cooperate in achieving food security and increasing rice productivity, as well as deepening bilateral ties on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties this year, Seoul’s foreign ministry said.

Park said South Korea plans to host a summit meeting with African countries next year to establish a mutually beneficial and sustainable cooperative relationship, and expressed his anticipation for President Umaro Sissoco Embalo’s attendance at the meeting.

Guinea-Bissau is among the eight African nations South Korea has launched the “K-rice belt” initiative with to provide them with high-yield rice varieties and share its farming know-how.