Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya to visit Seoul to promote new film

Hollywood stars Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya will visit South Korea this month to promote their latest film, its local distributor said Monday.

Warner Bros. Korea said the two actors will participate in various promotional activities for “Dune: Part Two,” the sequel to the American epic sci-fi film “Dune” (2021), on Feb. 21-22 in Seoul.

They will be joined by co-stars Austin Butler and Stellan Skarsgard, as well as director Denis Villeneuve, during the trip.

This image provided by Warner Bros. Korea is a promotional poster for “Dune: Part Two,” slated to hit Korean theaters on Feb. 28. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

For Chalamet, known for his lead roles in “Call Me by Your Name” (2018), “Little Women” (2020) and “Wonka” (2023), it marks his first visit to Korean soil in about four years.

Zendaya, renowned for her role in Marvel Studios’ “Spider-Man” franchise and her relationship with Tom Holland, the lead actor in the series, will also be making her first ever trip to Korea, along with Butler and Skarsgard.

“Dune: Part Two,” slated to hit local theaters on Feb. 28, delves deeper into the epic sci-fi saga, following Paul Atreides (Chalamet) as he awakens to his true potential and embarks on a vengeful quest.

Zendaya reprises her role as Chani, a fierce warrior and Paul’s love interest, while Butler portrays the menacing new villain Feyd-Rautha. Skarsgard returns as the formidable Vladimir Harkonnen, patriarch of the rival house.