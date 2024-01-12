- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya to visit Seoul to promote new film
Hollywood stars Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya will visit South Korea this month to promote their latest film, its local distributor said Monday.
Warner Bros. Korea said the two actors will participate in various promotional activities for “Dune: Part Two,” the sequel to the American epic sci-fi film “Dune” (2021), on Feb. 21-22 in Seoul.
They will be joined by co-stars Austin Butler and Stellan Skarsgard, as well as director Denis Villeneuve, during the trip.
For Chalamet, known for his lead roles in “Call Me by Your Name” (2018), “Little Women” (2020) and “Wonka” (2023), it marks his first visit to Korean soil in about four years.
Zendaya, renowned for her role in Marvel Studios’ “Spider-Man” franchise and her relationship with Tom Holland, the lead actor in the series, will also be making her first ever trip to Korea, along with Butler and Skarsgard.
“Dune: Part Two,” slated to hit local theaters on Feb. 28, delves deeper into the epic sci-fi saga, following Paul Atreides (Chalamet) as he awakens to his true potential and embarks on a vengeful quest.
Zendaya reprises her role as Chani, a fierce warrior and Paul’s love interest, while Butler portrays the menacing new villain Feyd-Rautha. Skarsgard returns as the formidable Vladimir Harkonnen, patriarch of the rival house.