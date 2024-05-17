‘The Roundup: Punishment’ sets another record with 10 mln admissions

The crime-action film “The Roundup: Punishment” set another record by attracting more than 10 million viewers on Wednesday, after 22 days of screening, data showed.

According to the data from the movie’s distributor, ABO Entertainment, the fourth installment of the “The Roundup” crime-action film franchise topped more than 10 million.

With Wednesday’s record, three installments in the “The Roundup” series attracted more than 10 million viewers each.

A man buys a ticket for “The Roundup: Punishment” at a movie theater in Seoul on May 9, 2024. (Yonhap)

“The Roundup: Punishment” revolves around tenacious cop Ma Seok-do (played by Ma) as he tracks down a ruthless global drug kingpin, Baek Chang-ki (Kim Moo-yeol), and a cryptocurrency entrepreneur, Chang Dong-cheol (Lee Dong-hwi), who employs illegal online casinos for money laundering.

Ma, also known as Don Lee, assumed multiple roles as a planner, screenwriter and producer for the film project. The film was directed by Heo Myeong-haeng, who previously served as a martial arts choreographer in the first three installments.

In addition to the general popularity of the franchise, the movie’s overwhelming screening occupancy rate, which reached 82 percent immediately after its release, is considered one of the key reasons behind its box-office success.

However, some critics have pointed out that the trend of one movie dominating the majority of screening slots may have negative implications for the overall health and growth of the country’s movie industry.