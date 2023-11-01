The Kid Laroi’s new song featuring Jungkook debuts at No. 44 on Billboard Hot 100

The Kid Laroi’s new single “Too Much,” featuring BTS member Jungkook, has debuted at No. 44 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, according the latest chart released Tuesday (U.S. time).

This marks the third time that Jungkook has landed a song or collaboration as a solo artist on the Hot 100, following his previous hits “3D” (No. 75) and “Seven” (No. 3).

“Too Much,” which was released Oct. 20, also features British rapper Central Cee.

BTS member Jungkook (C) is seen in this photo provided by BigHit Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The song also debuted at No. 11 on the Billboard Global 200 chart and No. 10 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart.

Jungkook’s “3D” remained on the Hot 100 for the fourth consecutive week, reaching No. 75, and ranked eighth on the Global 200.

His first solo single “Seven,” featuring American rapper Latto, ranked sixth on the Global 200 and second on the Global Excl. U.S.

In addition to Jungkook’s success, other K-pop artists are also doing well on the Billboard charts.

BTS member V’s solo album “Layover” has spent seven consecutive weeks on the Billboard 200 at No. 160 this week.

The album’s lead track “Slow Dancing” also ranked at No. 54 on the Global 200 and No. 30 on the Global Excl. U.S.

“Like Crazy” off another BTS member Jimin’s debut solo album was at No. 99 on the Global 200 and at No. 59 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart.

K-pop girl group NewJeans ranked 98th in its 14th consecutive week on the Billboard 200 with “Get Up,” its second EP.

“Super Shy,” one of the main tracks off the album, came in 56th on the Global 200 and 38th on the Global Excl. U.S.