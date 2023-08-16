- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Thai man sent to prosecution for entering women’s shower room at jamboree camp
A Thai man caught entering the women’s shower room at the campground of the 2023 World Scout Jamboree in the southwestern reclaimed land area of Saemangeum has been sent to the prosecution for further investigation, police said Wednesday.
The man, who participated in the jamboree event as an adult supervisor, is accused of entering the women’s shower room and taking a shower on Aug. 2, according to the Jeonbuk Provincial Police Agency.
A female participant who heard the man singing in the shower room reported the case to the organizers and the jamboree organ in charge of security, called Safe from Harm, issued a warning to him, viewing it as an incident caused by “cultural differences.”
Police began an investigation at the request of the female participant, suspecting that his act may be illegal. But they excluded any sexual motivation from his alleged misconduct and applied only a trespassing charge against him, the agency said.