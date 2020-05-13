Surging Lotte Giants looking to extend undefeated run vs. defending champions in KBO

The Heroes went 5-1 last week, while the Twins were 2-3. The Twins are still waiting for their two aces, Tyler Wilson and Casey Kelly, to come around after their 14-day quarantine following a trip home to the United States affected their offseason preparation. But their third foreign player, first baseman Roberto Ramos, has shaken off the effects of his own two-week quarantine. He’s batting .450/.500/.850 with two home runs, two doubles and three RBIs.