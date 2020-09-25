SuperM hopes to offer positive, hope-filled energy with 1st studio album

K-pop project group SuperM said Friday it hopes to deliver positive energy through its inaugural studio album “Super One” to fans during the difficult times of the pandemic.

“We’ve felt a lot of pressure from the great achievement we had from our debut album. We’d be satisfied if (fans) become encouraged through ‘Super One’ in these difficult times,” SuperM leader Baekyuun said during an online press conference Friday in Seoul for the group’s first studio album. “We hope fans can take away positive and hope-filled energy (from the album).”

This photo provided by SM Entertainment on Sept. 25, 2020, shows K-pop group SuperM posing for a photo during a press conference for its new album “Super One” in Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

SuperM is formed of members from SM Entertainment’s popular boy groups SHINee, EXO, NCT 127 and WayV. It made a strong debut in October last year, with the EP album “SuperM: The 1st Mini Album” topping the Billboard 200 albums chart in the U.S., becoming the second K-pop group to do so after BTS.