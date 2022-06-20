Don't Miss
- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Super Junior to drop new LP next month
June 20, 2022
Long-running K-pop group Super Junior will release the first volume of its 11th full-length album next month, the group’s agency said Saturday.
Label SJ said the five-track “The Road: Keep on Going” will be out July 12, and will be followed by the second volume and the complete combined version later in the year.
“This is a comeback album where you can feel both of Super Junior’s own mature feelings and absolute charisma,” the agency said in a release.
Super Junior plans to kick off a world tour in Seoul from July 15-17 to mark the album’s release.
A photo of Super Junior, provided by Label SJ (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)