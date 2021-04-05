- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Super Junior, Mamamoo, Pentagon to perform during virtual K-pop fest in Busan
Super Junior, Pentagon and Mamamoo will perform during the Busan One Asia Festival (BOF) to be held online in the southeastern port city of Busan next month, its organizer said Monday.
The Busan Tourism Organization announced the second lineup of performers for the major annual K-pop festival, which will be streamed from May 6-9.
The list includes Super Junior and Pentagon, two male groups that recently came back with new albums. It will also feature Mamamoo, a band of four powerful female vocalists.
This photo, provided by Label SJ, shows a teaser image for K-pop boy band Super Junior’s 10th studio album released on March 16, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
The organizer announced the first lineup on March 29, including NCT Dream, a teenage sub-unit of SM Entertainment’s popular boy band NCT, and two other rising boy groups — The Boyz and WEi.
The final list of performers will be announced later this month, according to festival officials.
Founded in 2016, BOF has developed into one of the largest K-pop festivals in the country. Last year’s edition was canceled due to COVID-19.