Home   >   More   >   Hot Links   >   Super Junior, Mamamoo, Pentagon to perform during virtual K-pop fest in Busan

Super Junior, Mamamoo, Pentagon to perform during virtual K-pop fest in Busan

April 5, 2021

Super Junior, Pentagon and Mamamoo will perform during the Busan One Asia Festival (BOF) to be held online in the southeastern port city of Busan next month, its organizer said Monday.

The Busan Tourism Organization announced the second lineup of performers for the major annual K-pop festival, which will be streamed from May 6-9.

The list includes Super Junior and Pentagon, two male groups that recently came back with new albums. It will also feature Mamamoo, a band of four powerful female vocalists.

This photo, provided by Label SJ, shows a teaser image for K-pop boy band Super Junior's 10th studio album released on March 16, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
This photo, provided by RBW Entertainment on Jan. 24, 2021, shows K-pop girl group Mamamoo. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
This Oct. 12, 2020 photo shows K-pop boy group Pentagon performing during a showcase for the release of its 10th LP "We:th" at Blue Square in central Seoul. (Yonhap)
This undated file photo, provided by the Busan metropolitan government, shows the opening show for the 2018 Busan One Asia Festival. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

This photo, provided by Label SJ, shows a teaser image for K-pop boy band Super Junior’s 10th studio album released on March 16, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The organizer announced the first lineup on March 29, including NCT Dream, a teenage sub-unit of SM Entertainment’s popular boy band NCT, and two other rising boy groups — The Boyz and WEi.

The final list of performers will be announced later this month, according to festival officials.

Founded in 2016, BOF has developed into one of the largest K-pop festivals in the country. Last year’s edition was canceled due to COVID-19.

moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet nike tn pas cher nike tn pas cher nike tn pas cher nike tn pas cher air max pas cher air max pas cher stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet barbour pas cher barbour pas cher barbour pas cher barbour pas cher barbour pas cher nike tn squalo nike air max outlet mcm outlet online moose knuckles outlet happiness outlet happiness outlet shoes