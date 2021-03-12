Home   >   Entertainment   >   Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients

Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients

Suga, a member of global sensation BTS, celebrated his birthday in a meaningful way this year by making a donation for child cancer patients in his hometown.

The rapper-singer donated 100 million won (US$88,012) to Keimyung University Dongsan Hospital in Daegu, 302 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Tuesday, his birthday.

The hospital explained that the singer made the donation hoping to help children who cannot receive proper treatment due to financial reasons to grow up bright and healthy.

Cho Chi-heum, the hospital’s director, said the donation is “touching and (he feels) tremendously grateful,” adding that he is “proud of BTS members who are contributing to national honor through good performances.”

This is not the first time the BTS member has made a donation for a good cause.

In February last year, Suga donated 100 million won to help his hometown of Daegu that was suffering from a COVID-19 outbreak. In 2019, he also donated 100 million won and 329 dolls on his birthday to the Korea Pediatric Cancer Foundation in the name of the seven-piece act’s dedicated fan base, Army.

This profile photo, provided by Big Hit Entertainment, shows Suga of BTS. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

