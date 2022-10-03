- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
State auditor notifies ex-Pres Moon of written investigation over death of fisheries official
The state audit agency has notified former President Moon Jae-in of its plan to question him in writing about his administration’s alleged mishandling of the case of a South Korean fisheries official killed by North Korea in 2020, party officials said Sunday.
According to officials from the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), the Board of Audit and Inspection (BAI) e-mailed and telephoned Moon at the end of last month to accept the planned written investigation on the case.
The BAI has also sent written inquiries to the former president.
The DP officials, however, said Moon was displeased with the BAI plan and sent back the e-mail.
The state audit agency refused to give any details on the pending issue.
This photo provided by the Democratic Party shows former President Moon Jae-in on Aug. 29, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
The 2020 death of the 47-year-old fisheries official, Lee Dae-jun, near the western sea border is being revisited under the Yoon Suk-yeol government after the Coast Guard in June overturned its earlier conclusion that he was killed while attempting to defect to the North.
The Coast Guard said it had no concrete evidence behind the conclusion announced during the Moon administration.
Top national security officials of the Moon government, including former National Intelligence Service Director Park Jie-won, former National Security Adviser Suh Hoon and former Defense Minister Suh Wook, have been accused of mishandling the case, including fabricating related intelligence reports.