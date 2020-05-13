Stars ‘proud’ of golf’s return in S. Korea

With the professional golf season set to resume in South Korea this week, some of the country’s top stars said Wednesday they were “proud” of being part of the world’s first major golf tour to be in action amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Korea Ladies Professional Golf Association (KLPGA) will get its season going again Thursday with the 42nd KLPGA Championship. To be held at Lakewood Country Club in Yangju, just north of Seoul in Gyeonggi Province, the tournament will feature 150 players vying for 3 billion won (US$2.4 million) in purse.

South Korean golfer Park Sung-hyun (R) speaks at the press conference for the 42nd Korea Ladies Professional Golf Association Championship at Lakewood Country Club in Yangju, Gyeonggi Province, on May 13, 2020. (Yonhap)

The star-studded field will feature world No. 3 Park Sung-hyun. She has yet to play a competitive round this year; her plan was to begin her U.S. LPGA season in March, but it all went awry when the tour was put on hold in February due to the coronavirus outbreak.