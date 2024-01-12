Don't Miss
‘Squid Game’ star Park Hae-soo cast in Amazon Prime’s new spy series
January 31, 2024
South Korean actor Park Hae-soo has been cast in the new spy series “Butterfly” on Amazon Prime, the actor’s agency said Tuesday, marking his debut in Hollywood.
The upcoming thriller centers on a deadly chase between a former, mysterious U.S. intelligence operative, played by Daniel Dae Kim, and a young agent assigned to kill him.
Based on the graphic novel of the same name, the show also features South Korean actress Kim Tae-hee, the actress’ agency confirmed Tuesday.
Details of the roles of Park and Kim have yet to be known.
Park shot to global stardom after starring in the smash-hit “Squid Game.” In 2022, the actor signed with UTA, one of Hollywood’s top agencies in the U.S.