‘Squid Game’ star Park Hae-soo cast in Amazon Prime’s new spy series

South Korean actor Park Hae-soo has been cast in the new spy series “Butterfly” on Amazon Prime, the actor’s agency said Tuesday, marking his debut in Hollywood.

The upcoming thriller centers on a deadly chase between a former, mysterious U.S. intelligence operative, played by Daniel Dae Kim, and a young agent assigned to kill him.

Actor Park Hae-soo is shown in this undated photo provided by BH Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Based on the graphic novel of the same name, the show also features South Korean actress Kim Tae-hee, the actress’ agency confirmed Tuesday.

Details of the roles of Park and Kim have yet to be known.

Park shot to global stardom after starring in the smash-hit “Squid Game.” In 2022, the actor signed with UTA, one of Hollywood’s top agencies in the U.S.