‘Squid Game’ director promises ‘deeper story’ with new characters, games for Season 2

“Squid Game” director Hwang Dong-hyuk has said Netflix’s global smash hit series will return for a second season with new characters and games enriching the series’ narratives.

“You can look forward to Season 2 delivering a deeper story and messages with new games and new characters,” Hwang said while meeting with reporters at a filming location in the country’s central Chungcheong Province on Thursday.

“We have been shooting Season 2 since July amid great interest and support,” he said. “While I have a lot of weight on my shoulders, I promise to make a good series” to pay back support from the series’ global audience who have been waiting for Season 2.

The shooting sets of season one of “Squid Game” were never disclosed to media due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Thursday, journalists were given opportunities to look around Season 2′s two filming sets.

“Squid Game” art director Chae Kyung-sun, who accompanied the director at the event, said the entire art team was trying their best for the success of the series’ second installment.

“I feel heavy pressure to live up to expectations,” she said, adding, “Everyone in the art team is working hard to realize the director’s vision and the series’ theme.”

The filming for Season 2 will continue until next year, and the release date has yet to be announced.