‘Squid Game 2′ to premiere Dec. 26

Netflix’s global sensation “Squid Game” will return for a second season on Dec. 26, Netflix said Thursday, adding a third season is already in development, with plans for a release next year.

The first season of “Squid Game” became a global phenomenon, recording the highest viewing hours in Netflix history. Director Hwang Dong-hyuk won an Emmy Award for directing the series, and actor Lee Jung-jae received the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor.

In the second season, the story continues with protagonist Sung Gi-hun (Lee), who, despite winning the game, chooses not to go to America and instead returns with a new purpose.

Season 2 features the original cast members from the first season, along with new additions, including Im Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Lee Jin-uk and Choi Seung-hyun.

“I’m thrilled to see the seed that was planted in creating a new ‘Squid Game’ grow and bear fruit through the end of the story,” director Hwang wrote in a letter to viewers shared by Netflix.

“We’ll do our best to make sure we bring you yet another thrill ride,” he said. “I hope you’re excited for what’s to come. Thank you, always, and see you soon, everyone.”