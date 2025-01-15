‘Squid Game’ 2 dominates Netflix charts for 3rd week

“Squid Game” Season 2 continues to captivate global audiences, holding the No. 1 position on Netflix’s Global Top 10 Non-English TV chart for three consecutive weeks, the streaming giant said Wednesday.

According to Netflix, the Korean series garnered 26.3 million views in the week ending Sunday, propelling it to become the platform’s third most-watched non-English show of all time.

“Squid Game” Season 2 also earned the title of Netflix’s most popular sequel, with the original season ranking third in overall viewership, underscoring the enduring appeal of the series.

The new season follows protagonist Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), who abandons his plans to leave for the United States after winning the lethal competition. Instead, he returns to Korea with a resolute mission to end the deadly games once and for all.

Season 2 concludes with a cliffhanger, setting the stage for the complete story of “Squid Game” to unfold in Season 3, slated for release later this year.