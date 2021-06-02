Speedsters on Olympic football team embracing roster competition

Lee Dong-jun and Um Won-sang, both participating in the South Korean men’s Olympic team training camp, bring much of the same qualities to the table. As two of the fastest players on the 28-man roster, the two forwards can keep opponents on their toes, find open space behind the defense and provide instant spark off the bench in a tight match.

Lee Dong-jun of the South Korean men’s Olympic football team trains at Kang Chang-hak Stadium in Seogwipo, Jeju Island, on June 1, 2021, in this photo provided by the Korea Football Association. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

When head coach Kim Hak-bum sets his final, 18-man team for the Tokyo Olympics, he may opt to take only one of Lee and Um, given their overlapping skill sets. And Kim will have other options on offense: while the Olympic tournament is limited to players at 24 or younger this year, teams can name up to three players over that limit. Kim has said Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min has expressed willingness to represent the country in Tokyo.