PM voices support for normalization of monetary policy

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (4th from L) poses for a photo with Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho (R), Presidential Chief of Staff Kim Dae-ki (2nd from L), ruling People Power Party chief Lee Jun-seok (3rd from L), the party’s floor leader Kweon Seong-dong (2nd from R) and its top policymaker Sung Il-jong at the prime minister’s official residence in Seoul on July 6, 2022, during the first meeting of senior ruling party and government officials since the inauguration of the Yoon Suk-yeol government. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

“In addition to these short-term measures to stabilize people’s lives, in order to increase our growth potential and increase economic productivity, we must solve a number of issues, such as regulatory innovation and institutional advancement,” Han said.