Sonny, Tottenham beat Team K League in entertaining preseason exhibition

South Korean superstar Son Heung-min netted two goals and his trusted partner Harry Kane also grabbed a brace, as Tottenham Hotspur defeated a team of South Korean league All-Stars 6-3 to kick off their preseason in Seoul on Wednesday.

Spurs and Team K League traded seven goals in the second half at Seoul World Cup Stadium on a rainy summer night, putting on a highly entertaining show that lived up to its considerable hype before a sellout crowd of 64,100.

Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates his goal against Team K League during the teams’ exhibition match at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul on July 13, 2022. (Yonhap)

“I think it was a good game and to play in front of 64,000 people is very exciting for the players,” Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte said. “I am satisfied with the game because we enjoyed the atmosphere.”