Song Kang-ho says big-name filmmakers want him because he’s not handsome

Veteran actor Song Kang-ho said Wednesday he was able to participate in many award-winning projects by renowned filmmakers, like Bong Joon-ho and Hirokazu Kore-eda, because he is not handsome.

With more than 30 years of experience under his belt, Song has become a household name in South Korea, well known for his eclectic acting style and a wide spectrum of roles.

He has also starred in several Cannes-winning titles, including Bong’s “Parasite” (2019) and Park Chan-wook’s “Thirst” (2009), and “Secret Sunshine” (2007), which earned Jeon Do-yeon best actress that year.

This time, he was cast in “Broker,” a Korean-language project written and directed by Japanese auteur Korea-eda, who won the Cannes’ top honor of Palme d’Or for “Shoplifters” in 2018.

This image provided by CJ ENM shows a scene from “Broker.” (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

“I know many people are curious about this. I think it is because I’m not handsome,” he said in a media interview. “Filmmaking is part of presenting and looking into our lives, neighbors and ourselves. I think those famous directors may want to tell their stories through an ordinary-looking man.”